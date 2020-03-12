Can American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Offer Investors Safety?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -8.61% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.55 before closing at $9.66. Intraday shares traded counted 8.55 million, which was -81.17% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.72M. AEO’s previous close was $10.57 while the outstanding shares total 165.86M. The firm has a beta of 0.90, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.62. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 20.31, with weekly volatility at 11.04% and ATR at 0.84. The AEO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.47 and a $24.30 high.

Investors have identified the tech company American Eagle Outfitters Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of AEO attractive?

In related news, Global Brand President-aerie, Foyle Jennifer M. sold 117,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.53, for a total value of 2,754,210. As the sale deal closes, the Global Brand President-AE, Kessler Charles F now sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,179. Also, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, McLean Andrew J. sold 15,196 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were price at an average price of 20.75 per share, with a total market value of 315,317. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

6 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AEO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.40.