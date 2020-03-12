Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY): Spotting A Buy Candidate

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -9.50% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $14.03 before closing at $14.29. Intraday shares traded counted 6.73 million, which was -277.94% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.78M. BPY’s previous close was $15.79 while the outstanding shares total 455.67M. The firm has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 27.44, with weekly volatility at 6.63% and ATR at 0.75. The BPY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.09 and a $21.22 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Brookfield Property Partners L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of BPY attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.82%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BPY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.80.