BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Is Now On A Buy List

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -12.22% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.86 before closing at $3.95. Intraday shares traded counted 7.69 million, which was -199.25% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.57M. BRFS’s previous close was $4.50 while the outstanding shares total 893.94M. The firm has a beta of 0.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 15.33, with weekly volatility at 10.88% and ATR at 0.36. The BRFS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.17 and a $9.96 high.

Investors have identified the tech company BRF S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of BRFS attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

10 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BRF S.A. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BRFS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.14.