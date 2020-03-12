At PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM), the Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -10.83% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $35.29 before closing at $35.34. Intraday shares traded counted 6.6 million, which was -81.73% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.63M. PHM’s previous close was $39.63 while the outstanding shares total 279.47M. The firm has a beta of 0.61, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.60, and a growth ratio of 0.98. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 29.32, with weekly volatility at 6.39% and ATR at 2.00. The PHM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.24 and a $47.37 high.

Investors have identified the tech company PulteGroup Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

In related news, Director, Pulte Bill sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.21, for a total value of 812,162. As the sale deal closes, the Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr, Chadwick John J. now sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 617,941. Also, Director, ANDERSON BRIAN P sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 14. The shares were price at an average price of 46.53 per share, with a total market value of 232,650. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BLAIR BRYCE now holds 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,909. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

5 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PulteGroup Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PHM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.30.