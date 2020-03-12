Are The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Prospects Worsening?

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -11.72% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $14.75 before closing at $15.37. Intraday shares traded counted 7.01 million, which was -95.4% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.59M. MAC’s previous close was $17.41 while the outstanding shares total 147.84M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.70, and a growth ratio of 108.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 24.73, with weekly volatility at 8.45% and ATR at 1.51. The MAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.15 and a $44.73 high.

Investors have identified the tech company The Macerich Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.27 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of MAC attractive?

In related news, Vice Chair Emeritus, ANDERSON DANA K bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 22.65, for a total value of 226,493. As the purchase deal closes, the President, COPPOLA EDWARD C now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 230,287. Also, President, COPPOLA EDWARD C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 23.30 per share, with a total market value of 233,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, ALSCHULER JOHN H JR now holds 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 199,312. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Macerich Company. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MAC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.03.