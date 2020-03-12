Are Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -11.36% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $23.87 before closing at $24.03. Intraday shares traded counted 7.05 million, which was -129.02% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.08M. JWN’s previous close was $27.11 while the outstanding shares total 157.02M. The firm has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.01, and a growth ratio of 8.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 13.22, with weekly volatility at 8.64% and ATR at 2.11. The JWN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.01 and a $46.20 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Nordstrom Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.77 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of JWN attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, BRAMMAN ANNE L sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.25, for a total value of 140,819. As the sale deal closes, the Co-President, NORDSTROM ERIK B now sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,330,730. Also, Co-President, NORDSTROM PETER E sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 20. The shares were price at an average price of 41.05 per share, with a total market value of 3,185,849. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Marketing Officer, Meden Scott A now holds 17,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 692,190. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.20%.

4 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nordstrom Inc. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JWN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $36.17.