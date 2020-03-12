Are Investors Unfairly Punishing UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -0.79% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $273.26 before closing at $277.78. Intraday shares traded counted 7.7 million, which was -68.2% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.58M. UNH’s previous close was $280.00 while the outstanding shares total 945.53M. The firm has a beta of 0.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.39, and a growth ratio of 1.47. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.83, with weekly volatility at 5.06% and ATR at 13.33. The UNH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $208.07 and a $306.71 high.

Investors have identified the tech company UnitedHealth Group Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $262.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of UNH attractive?

In related news, Director, BURKE RICHARD T sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 306.04, for a total value of 3,060,385. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BURKE RICHARD T now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,491,750. Also, Executive Vice President, WILSON D ELLEN sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 273.86 per share, with a total market value of 2,026,549. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Accounting Officer, ROOS THOMAS E now holds 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 300,177. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

20 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UNH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $338.17.