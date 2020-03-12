Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -16.58% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $40.90 before closing at $42.01. Intraday shares traded counted 9.12 million, which was -196.99% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.07M. LYV’s previous close was $50.36 while the outstanding shares total 224.45M. The firm has a beta of 1.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 22.82, with weekly volatility at 11.79% and ATR at 4.57. The LYV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.59 and a $76.60 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Live Nation Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.43 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of LYV attractive?

In related news, Director, Emanuel Ariel sold 71,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 58.26, for a total value of 4,159,414. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KAHAN JAMES S now bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 276,925. Also, EVP & General Counsel, Rowles Michael sold 67,840 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 21. The shares were price at an average price of 71.71 per share, with a total market value of 4,864,806. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & General Counsel, Rowles Michael now holds 67,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,283,418. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

11 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LYV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.08.