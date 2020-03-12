Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)?

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -13.35% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $49.805 before closing at $50.23. Intraday shares traded counted 6.86 million, which was -142.44% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.83M. ETSY’s previous close was $57.97 while the outstanding shares total 120.83M. The firm has a beta of 0.62, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 68.71, and a growth ratio of 1.21. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.06, with weekly volatility at 8.76% and ATR at 3.57. The ETSY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $39.76 and a $72.39 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Etsy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of ETSY attractive?

In related news, Chief Technology Officer, Fisher Michael T sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.35, for a total value of 314,385. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel & Secretary, Simeone Jill now sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,911. Also, Director, BURNS M MICHELE sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were price at an average price of 62.50 per share, with a total market value of 125,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Silverman Josh now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,500,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

15 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Etsy Inc. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ETSY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $66.11.