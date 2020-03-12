ARCC Stock: Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Is Still Worth a Bite

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -3.17% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.61 before closing at $15.90. Intraday shares traded counted 7.26 million, which was -171.78% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.67M. ARCC’s previous close was $16.42 while the outstanding shares total 431.08M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.56, and a growth ratio of 2.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 23.69, with weekly volatility at 4.83% and ATR at 0.59. The ARCC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.50 and a $19.33 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Ares Capital Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of ARCC attractive?

In related news, Director, McKeever Steven B. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.75, for a total value of 56,250. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, BARTLETT STEVE now bought 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,967. Also, Director, BARTLETT STEVE bought 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.35 per share, with a total market value of 260,148. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, McKeever Steven B. now holds 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,929. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.52%.

12 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ares Capital Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARCC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.70.