Analysts Turn Mixed On Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK), Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV)

The shares of Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teekay Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 21, 2015. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that TK is Neutral in its latest report on December 17, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that TK is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.66% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.75 while ending the day at $2.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -75.09% decline from the average session volume which is 818340.0 shares. TK had ended its last session trading at $3.22. Teekay Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TK 52-week low price stands at $2.04 while its 52-week high price is $5.76.

The Teekay Corporation generated 353.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on July 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.15. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.36% to reach $1.81/share. It started the day trading at $0.60 and traded between $0.53 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSV’s 50-day SMA is 0.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.85. The stock has a high of $1.21 for the year while the low is $0.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.92%, as 5.33M TK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 896.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.64% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.88% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.