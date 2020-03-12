Analysts Turn Mixed On Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH), OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

The shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $36 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. Macquarie was of a view that NCLH is Outperform in its latest report on February 25, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that NCLH is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $53.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -26.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.78 while ending the day at $15.03. During the trading session, a total of 19.57 million shares were traded which represents a -477.25% decline from the average session volume which is 3.39 million shares. NCLH had ended its last session trading at $20.50. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. currently has a market cap of $3.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.63, with a beta of 1.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 NCLH 52-week low price stands at $17.12 while its 52-week high price is $59.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. generated 252.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.7%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on March 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.30. H.C. Wainwright also rated OPGN as Reiterated on February 07, 2018, with its price target of $9 suggesting that OPGN could surge by 17.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.21% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.2975 and traded between $2.0501 and $2.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPGN’s 50-day SMA is 1.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.44. The stock has a high of $25.80 for the year while the low is $0.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 484508.59 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.03%, as 600,936 NCLH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.71% of OpGen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 76.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.09% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more OPGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $231,157 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.35% of OpGen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.