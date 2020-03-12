Analysts Turn Mixed On Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

The shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $90 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jack in the Box Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 11, 2020, to Outperform the JACK stock while also putting a $102 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $105. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. Goldman was of a view that JACK is Sell in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that JACK is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $90.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $45.615 while ending the day at $47.11. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a -105.86% decline from the average session volume which is 519880.0 shares. JACK had ended its last session trading at $56.56. Jack in the Box Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.09 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.83, with a beta of 0.33. JACK 52-week low price stands at $50.79 while its 52-week high price is $93.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Jack in the Box Inc. generated 38.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%. Jack in the Box Inc. has the potential to record 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) is now rated as Hold. Needham also rated CAL as Reiterated on November 21, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that CAL could surge by 58.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.79% to reach $20.67/share. It started the day trading at $9.14 and traded between $8.33 and $8.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAL’s 50-day SMA is 17.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.68. The stock has a high of $28.50 for the year while the low is $8.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.30%, as 4.34M JACK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.03% of Caleres Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 476.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -30,146 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,837,365 shares of CAL, with a total valuation of $67,304,818. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,719,514 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Caleres Inc. shares by 1.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,506,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -42,476 shares of Caleres Inc. which are valued at $40,435,191. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B. decreased its Caleres Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 197,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,689,418 shares and is now valued at $19,478,990. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Caleres Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.