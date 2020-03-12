Analysts Turn Mixed On Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

The shares of Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exela Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2018, to Overweight the XELA stock while also putting a $9 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.93% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.2004 while ending the day at $0.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -44.62% decline from the average session volume which is 715960.0 shares. XELA had ended its last session trading at $0.27. XELA 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $4.10.

The Exela Technologies Inc. generated 15.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.35%. Exela Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $72. Cowen also rated MPC as Reiterated on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $69 suggesting that MPC could surge by 58.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.15% to reach $76.20/share. It started the day trading at $34.14 and traded between $29.43 and $31.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MPC’s 50-day SMA is 53.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.66. The stock has a high of $69.65 for the year while the low is $30.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.84%, as 17.61M XELA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.60% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MPC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -334,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,771,047 shares of MPC, with a total valuation of $2,502,403,049. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more MPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,535,831,800 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares by 4.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 32,028,606 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,521,844 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $1,518,796,497. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,. increased its Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,194,733 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,001,761 shares and is now valued at $806,223,507. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.