Analysts Turn Mixed On Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

The shares of Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $38 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cree Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Overweight the CREE stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on October 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that CREE is Underperform in its latest report on August 29, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that CREE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $49.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.83% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $35.28 while ending the day at $35.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -3.56% decline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. CREE had ended its last session trading at $39.63. Cree Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 CREE 52-week low price stands at $38.27 while its 52-week high price is $69.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cree Inc. generated 382.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 136.36%. Cree Inc. has the potential to record -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.67% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.10 and traded between $1.77 and $1.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPG’s 50-day SMA is 3.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.67. The stock has a high of $5.72 for the year while the low is $1.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 75.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.78%, as 81.11M CREE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 40.70% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,165,108 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,471,219 shares of WPG, with a total valuation of $83,795,852. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,504,254 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Washington Prime Group Inc. shares by 3.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,370,233 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -335,632 shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. which are valued at $28,518,141. In the same vein, PSG Asset Management (Pty) Ltd. decreased its Washington Prime Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,347,908 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,347,908 shares and is now valued at $25,706,747. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.