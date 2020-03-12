Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

The shares of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $37 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WW International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Buy the WW stock while also putting a $63 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $56. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on February 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. B. Riley FBR was of a view that WW is Buy in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that WW is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.85% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.73 while ending the day at $22.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a 28.12% incline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. WW had ended its last session trading at $24.56. WW 52-week low price stands at $16.71 while its 52-week high price is $47.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WW International Inc. generated 182.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 138.1%. WW International Inc. has the potential to record 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $13.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.90% to reach $23.50/share. It started the day trading at $13.50 and traded between $11.65 and $11.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SVC’s 50-day SMA is 21.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.81. The stock has a high of $26.77 for the year while the low is $12.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.01%, as 4.14M WW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.43% of Service Properties Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.43, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SVC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -189,193 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,061,274 shares of SVC, with a total valuation of $471,187,834. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SVC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $293,666,407 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Service Properties Trust shares by 9.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,135,841 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -852,432 shares of Service Properties Trust which are valued at $147,096,005. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Service Properties Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 281,353 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,700,526 shares and is now valued at $121,145,510. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Service Properties Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.