Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR), McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

The shares of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 12, 2019. Evercore ISI was of a view that WDR is In-line in its latest report on April 30, 2018. Citigroup thinks that WDR is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.49% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.305 while ending the day at $11.75. During the trading session, a total of 3.11 million shares were traded which represents a -193.43% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. WDR had ended its last session trading at $12.84. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 WDR 52-week low price stands at $12.27 while its 52-week high price is $19.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.65%. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has the potential to record 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.20. ROTH Capital also rated MUX as Initiated on December 11, 2017, with its price target of $3.25 suggesting that MUX could surge by 71.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.27% to reach $2.85/share. It started the day trading at $0.8749 and traded between $0.7986 and $0.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MUX’s 50-day SMA is 1.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.49. The stock has a high of $2.14 for the year while the low is $0.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 40.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.56%, as 41.32M WDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.73% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more MUX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -53.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -20,899,429 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,849,548 shares of MUX, with a total valuation of $16,064,593. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more MUX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,576,066 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its McEwen Mining Inc. shares by 5.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,540,481 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 471,409 shares of McEwen Mining Inc. which are valued at $7,686,433. In the same vein, CPMG, Inc. increased its McEwen Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,261,232 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,261,232 shares and is now valued at $6,535,109. Following these latest developments, around 20.14% of McEwen Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.