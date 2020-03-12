Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ), Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.99 while ending the day at $7.40. During the trading session, a total of 692522.0 shares were traded which represents a -151.1% decline from the average session volume which is 275800.0 shares. SUZ had ended its last session trading at $8.42. SUZ 52-week low price stands at $6.63 while its 52-week high price is $12.51.

The Suzano S.A. generated 937.58 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.25% to reach $12.90/share. It started the day trading at $5.34 and traded between $3.81 and $5.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENBL’s 50-day SMA is 8.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.09. The stock has a high of $15.18 for the year while the low is $1.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.81%, as 4.35M SUZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.86% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more ENBL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -54,521 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,718,046 shares of ENBL, with a total valuation of $66,451,885. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more ENBL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,192,074 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Enable Midstream Partners LP shares by 16.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,396,203 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,181,560 shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $52,056,459. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Enable Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,000,268 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,475,326 shares and is now valued at $33,947,021. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Enable Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.