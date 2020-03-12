Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)

The shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PTC Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Neutral the PTCT stock while also putting a $71 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $78. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on May 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 49. Bernstein was of a view that PTCT is Outperform in its latest report on April 11, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PTCT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $65.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.32% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $46.89 while ending the day at $47.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -21.31% decline from the average session volume which is 838560.0 shares. PTCT had ended its last session trading at $51.35. PTC Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 PTCT 52-week low price stands at $31.49 while its 52-week high price is $59.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PTC Therapeutics Inc. generated 288.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.87%. PTC Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $186. Even though the stock has been trading at $119.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.94% to reach $169.31/share. It started the day trading at $116.83 and traded between $106.78 and $107.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UTX’s 50-day SMA is 146.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 138.95. The stock has a high of $158.44 for the year while the low is $112.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.73%, as 12.39M PTCT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.13% of United Technologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.77, while the P/B ratio is 2.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold more UTX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. selling -2,785,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 90,395,535 shares of UTX, with a total valuation of $11,804,752,916. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,006,238,598 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its United Technologies Corporation shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 41,344,693 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -362,356 shares of United Technologies Corporation which are valued at $5,399,203,459. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its United Technologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,002,085 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,442,056 shares and is now valued at $3,061,298,093. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of United Technologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.