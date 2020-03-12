Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $15 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $59. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on January 08, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. Tudor Pickering was of a view that OXY is Hold in its latest report on January 03, 2020. Tudor Pickering thinks that OXY is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $37.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.70 while ending the day at $11.80. During the trading session, a total of 70.15 million shares were traded which represents a -367.96% decline from the average session volume which is 14.99 million shares. OXY had ended its last session trading at $14.34. Occidental Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 OXY 52-week low price stands at $12.04 while its 52-week high price is $68.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Occidental Petroleum Corporation generated 3.51 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 380.0%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record 0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. H.C. Wainwright also rated AMAG as Initiated on August 01, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that AMAG could surge by 33.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.94% to reach $9.94/share. It started the day trading at $7.15 and traded between $6.54 and $6.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMAG’s 50-day SMA is 9.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.32. The stock has a high of $13.53 for the year while the low is $6.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.36%, as 12.61M OXY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 38.66% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 760.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AMAG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 75,923 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,029,675 shares of AMAG, with a total valuation of $38,979,981. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more AMAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,441,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Camber Capital Management LP decreased its AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,390,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $34,022,500. In the same vein, Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,044,374 shares and is now valued at $23,593,899. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.