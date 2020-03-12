Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

The shares of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $58 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of D.R. Horton Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Outperform the DHI stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Underperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51. Buckingham Research was of a view that DHI is Neutral in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Seaport Global Securities thinks that DHI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 59.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $45.47 while ending the day at $45.62. During the trading session, a total of 6.1 million shares were traded which represents a -49.06% decline from the average session volume which is 4.09 million shares. DHI had ended its last session trading at $50.99. D.R. Horton Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 0.97. DHI 52-week low price stands at $38.38 while its 52-week high price is $62.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The D.R. Horton Inc. generated 1.6 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. D.R. Horton Inc. has the potential to record 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is now rated as Mkt Perform. BMO Capital Markets also rated PK as Initiated on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that PK could surge by 52.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.40% to reach $25.38/share. It started the day trading at $13.80 and traded between $11.91 and $11.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PK’s 50-day SMA is 22.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.40. The stock has a high of $33.02 for the year while the low is $13.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.11%, as 8.00M DHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.35% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -217,148 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,176,224 shares of PK, with a total valuation of $678,837,850. Cohen & Steers Capital Management. meanwhile bought more PK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $526,761,321 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 1.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,356,486 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 490,464 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $499,529,434. In the same vein, Southeastern Asset Management, In. increased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 899,891 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,593,677 shares and is now valued at $211,700,542. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.