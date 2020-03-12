Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)

The shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on September 21, 2018. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cytokinetics Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on September 10, 2018, to Equal-Weight the CYTK stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2017. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on November 22, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that CYTK is Buy in its latest report on November 21, 2017. Morgan Stanley thinks that CYTK is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.03 while ending the day at $12.03. During the trading session, a total of 644413.0 shares were traded which represents a 28.23% incline from the average session volume which is 897900.0 shares. CYTK had ended its last session trading at $13.32. CYTK 52-week low price stands at $6.29 while its 52-week high price is $16.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cytokinetics Incorporated generated 36.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.85%. Cytokinetics Incorporated has the potential to record -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on August 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $118. Credit Suisse also rated VAC as Resumed on March 20, 2019, with its price target of $120 suggesting that VAC could surge by 43.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $91.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.58% to reach $141.71/share. It started the day trading at $88.76 and traded between $79.74 and $80.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAC’s 50-day SMA is 117.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 108.49. The stock has a high of $131.27 for the year while the low is $82.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.85%, as 1.87M CYTK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.84% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.66, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 336.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -72,770 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,212,261 shares of VAC, with a total valuation of $407,662,620. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more VAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $317,579,602 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares by 3.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,035,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -95,659 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation which are valued at $293,742,011. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 441,446 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,716,920 shares and is now valued at $262,943,518. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.