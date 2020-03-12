Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY), Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

The shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on May 02, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $49 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cathay General Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on October 26, 2017, to Outperform the CATY stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on July 20, 2017. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $43. DA Davidson was of a view that CATY is Neutral in its latest report on April 21, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CATY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $35.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.79% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.99 while ending the day at $23.34. During the trading session, a total of 674042.0 shares were traded which represents a -130.15% decline from the average session volume which is 292870.0 shares. CATY had ended its last session trading at $25.59. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a market cap of $1.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.84, with a beta of 1.28. CATY 52-week low price stands at $24.05 while its 52-week high price is $38.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.19%. Cathay General Bancorp has the potential to record 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.72% to reach $4.20/share. It started the day trading at $1.19 and traded between $0.81 and $0.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLIN’s 50-day SMA is 1.4300 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8800. The stock has a high of $16.00 for the year while the low is $0.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 87099.36 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.80%, as 108,700 CATY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.28% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 174.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.19% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 110,000 shares of BLIN, with a total valuation of $114,400. Barclays Capital, Inc. meanwhile bought more BLIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,956 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 7.06% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.