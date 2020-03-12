Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

The shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Callon Petroleum Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Hold the CPE stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Siebert Williams Shank Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CPE is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Barclays thinks that CPE is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.40.

The shares of the company added by 23.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.451 while ending the day at $0.60. During the trading session, a total of 43.46 million shares were traded which represents a -132.17% decline from the average session volume which is 18.72 million shares. CPE had ended its last session trading at $0.49. Callon Petroleum Company currently has a market cap of $331.84 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.21, with a beta of 1.59. Callon Petroleum Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CPE 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $8.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Callon Petroleum Company generated 13.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.43%. Callon Petroleum Company has the potential to record 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Credit Suisse also rated CVI as Initiated on January 03, 2020, with its price target of $43 suggesting that CVI could surge by 52.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.34% to reach $39.40/share. It started the day trading at $20.13 and traded between $18.50 and $18.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVI’s 50-day SMA is 34.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.59. The stock has a high of $55.52 for the year while the low is $18.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.15%, as 2.31M CPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.32% of CVR Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.95, while the P/B ratio is 1.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 666.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.92% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 71,198,718 shares of CVI, with a total valuation of $2,023,467,566. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,021,306 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its CVR Energy Inc. shares by 14.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,399,379 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 294,610 shares of CVR Energy Inc. which are valued at $68,190,351. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CVR Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 181,413 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,056,874 shares and is now valued at $58,456,359. Following these latest developments, around 0.01% of CVR Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.