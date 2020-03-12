Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

The shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $130 price target. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beyond Meat Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Mkt Perform the BYND stock while also putting a $117 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $115. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on January 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 134. Jefferies was of a view that BYND is Hold in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Bernstein thinks that BYND is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 15, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 106.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $105.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $81.3255 while ending the day at $82.64. During the trading session, a total of 4.16 million shares were traded which represents a 56.62% incline from the average session volume which is 9.59 million shares. BYND had ended its last session trading at $90.98. Beyond Meat Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.40 BYND 52-week low price stands at $45.00 while its 52-week high price is $239.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Beyond Meat Inc. generated 312.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1300.0%. Beyond Meat Inc. has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. B. Riley FBR also rated TMHC as Upgrade on August 01, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that TMHC could surge by 48.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.22% to reach $32.33/share. It started the day trading at $18.57 and traded between $16.425 and $16.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMHC’s 50-day SMA is 24.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.43. The stock has a high of $28.47 for the year while the low is $16.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.37%, as 5.57M BYND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.96% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.09, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TMHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 36.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,583,091 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,506,738 shares of TMHC, with a total valuation of $304,171,740. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more TMHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,052,145 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares by 3.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,626,981 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -283,400 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation which are valued at $171,759,612. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 119,967 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,200,844 shares and is now valued at $162,163,007. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.