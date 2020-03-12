Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN), Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)

The shares of A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BWS Financial in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. BWS Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of A10 Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2018. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on July 14, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that ATEN is Sector Weight in its latest report on July 14, 2017. Dougherty & Company thinks that ATEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 10, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.21% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.95 while ending the day at $5.03. During the trading session, a total of 534985.0 shares were traded which represents a -77.62% decline from the average session volume which is 301190.0 shares. ATEN had ended its last session trading at $5.54. A10 Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 ATEN 52-week low price stands at $5.36 while its 52-week high price is $8.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The A10 Networks Inc. generated 45.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 450.0%. A10 Networks Inc. has the potential to record 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 19, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Gabelli & Co also rated NAK as Initiated on December 21, 2016, with its price target of $3 suggesting that NAK could surge by 82.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.43% to reach $2.51/share. It started the day trading at $0.48 and traded between $0.42 and $0.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NAK’s 50-day SMA is 0.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.55. The stock has a high of $0.95 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.19%, as 27.73M ATEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.91% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought more NAK shares, increasing its portfolio by 109.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchasing 9,572,392 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,314,510 shares of NAK, with a total valuation of $9,889,835. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile sold more NAK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,494,762 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. decreased its Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares by 3.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,431,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -136,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. which are valued at $1,852,848. In the same vein, Heights Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,280,759 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,280,759 shares and is now valued at $1,771,610. Following these latest developments, around 37.40% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.