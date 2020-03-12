Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -6.99% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.50 before closing at $2.53. Intraday shares traded counted 6.51 million, which was -207.25% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.12M. AEG’s previous close was $2.72 while the outstanding shares total 2.20B. The firm has a beta of 1.41, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 3.21, and a growth ratio of 0.08. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 17.71, with weekly volatility at 7.31% and ATR at 0.16. The AEG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.56 and a $5.42 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Aegon N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.56 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of AEG attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.10%.

9 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Aegon N.V. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AEG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.16.