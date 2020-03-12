2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)

The shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $195 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WEX Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Market Perform the WEX stock while also putting a $249 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $220. Credit Suisse was of a view that WEX is Neutral in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that WEX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 234.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $230.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.08% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $133.51 while ending the day at $135.82. During the trading session, a total of 912409.0 shares were traded which represents a -109.26% decline from the average session volume which is 436020.0 shares. WEX had ended its last session trading at $149.39. WEX Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 60.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.31, with a beta of 1.47. WEX 52-week low price stands at $131.21 while its 52-week high price is $236.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WEX Inc. generated 981.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.98%. WEX Inc. has the potential to record 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.02% to reach $12.62/share. It started the day trading at $5.99 and traded between $5.28 and $5.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YPF’s 50-day SMA is 9.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.48. The stock has a high of $18.73 for the year while the low is $5.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.31%, as 4.33M WEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.18% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more YPF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -1,338,473 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,295,699 shares of YPF, with a total valuation of $82,262,635. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile bought more YPF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,865,159 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its YPF Sociedad Anonima shares by 0.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,172,552 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,856 shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima which are valued at $41,328,690. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its YPF Sociedad Anonima shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 71,084 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,851,170 shares and is now valued at $38,760,848. Following these latest developments, around 99.50% of YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.