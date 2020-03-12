2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET), Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

The shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vermilion Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that VET is Neutral in its latest report on July 16, 2019. TD Securities thinks that VET is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 9.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.525 while ending the day at $3.65. During the trading session, a total of 3.56 million shares were traded which represents a -135.87% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. VET had ended its last session trading at $4.33. VET 52-week low price stands at $3.70 while its 52-week high price is $27.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vermilion Energy Inc. generated 21.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.86%. Vermilion Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. BofA/Merrill also rated ARNA as Initiated on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $51 suggesting that ARNA could surge by 39.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.68% to reach $67.10/share. It started the day trading at $43.64 and traded between $40.08 and $40.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARNA’s 50-day SMA is 47.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.25. The stock has a high of $64.48 for the year while the low is $41.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.51%, as 3.44M VET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.02% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.29, while the P/B ratio is 1.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 510.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more ARNA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -103,756 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,675,863 shares of ARNA, with a total valuation of $208,543,490. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ARNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $198,977,236 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,645,894 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 16,784 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $162,606,872. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 171,398 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,844,701 shares and is now valued at $82,273,665. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.