2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR), Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

The shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $11 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rattler Midstream LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the RTLR stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on June 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. SunTrust was of a view that RTLR is Buy in its latest report on June 17, 2019. Seaport Global Securities thinks that RTLR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 8.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.53 while ending the day at $5.68. During the trading session, a total of 3.01 million shares were traded which represents a -592.96% decline from the average session volume which is 434130.0 shares. RTLR had ended its last session trading at $6.22. Rattler Midstream LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RTLR 52-week low price stands at $5.80 while its 52-week high price is $20.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Rattler Midstream LP has the potential to record 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.58% to reach $17.50/share. It started the day trading at $10.95 and traded between $9.87 and $10.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EB’s 50-day SMA is 19.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.36. The stock has a high of $25.50 for the year while the low is $10.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.57%, as 3.39M RTLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.49% of Eventbrite Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 792.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EB shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 605,091 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,715,232 shares of EB, with a total valuation of $68,889,540.

Similarly, Foxhaven Asset Management LP decreased its Eventbrite Inc. shares by 10.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,896,254 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -455,242 shares of Eventbrite Inc. which are valued at $56,924,271. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Americas,. decreased its Eventbrite Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 671,167 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,868,354 shares and is now valued at $56,516,652. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Eventbrite Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.