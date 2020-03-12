2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

The shares of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $300 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Illumina Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the ILMN stock while also putting a $385 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $340. Guggenheim was of a view that ILMN is Buy in its latest report on October 25, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that ILMN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 300.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $337.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $241.47 while ending the day at $246.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.85 million shares were traded which represents a -49.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. ILMN had ended its last session trading at $268.15. Illumina Inc. currently has a market cap of $36.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.42, with a beta of 1.13. Illumina Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.20 ILMN 52-week low price stands at $252.43 while its 52-week high price is $380.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Illumina Inc. generated 2.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.88%. Illumina Inc. has the potential to record 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that WTRG's 50-day SMA is 49.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.97. The stock has a high of $54.52 for the year while the low is $34.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.65%, as 7.09M shares were shorted. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 41.10, while the P/B ratio is 2.40. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WTRG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 290,449 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,103,947 shares of WTRG, with a total valuation of $993,700,760. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WTRG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $808,474,196 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Essential Utilities Inc. shares by 18.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,248,979 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,723,629 shares of Essential Utilities Inc. which are valued at $483,818,587. In the same vein, Zimmer Partners LP increased its Essential Utilities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,297,094 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,000,000 shares and is now valued at $430,100,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Essential Utilities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.