2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX), Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

The shares of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on July 12, 2018. The Technology company has also assigned a $108 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ebix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2017, to Buy the EBIX stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on September 28, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Securities in its report released on March 15, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Northland Securities was of a view that EBIX is Outperform in its latest report on December 13, 2010. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that EBIX is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 19, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.02 while ending the day at $19.21. During the trading session, a total of 539206.0 shares were traded which represents a -53.52% decline from the average session volume which is 351220.0 shares. EBIX had ended its last session trading at $22.34. Ebix Inc. currently has a market cap of $545.76 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.61, with a beta of 1.52. Ebix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 EBIX 52-week low price stands at $20.74 while its 52-week high price is $53.94.

The Ebix Inc. generated 113.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.0%.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. BMO Capital Markets also rated FATE as Downgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that FATE could surge by 34.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.46% to reach $36.31/share. It started the day trading at $25.9351 and traded between $23.21 and $23.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FATE’s 50-day SMA is 25.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.79. The stock has a high of $32.39 for the year while the low is $12.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.05%, as 10.18M EBIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.83% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 941.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.55% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Redmile Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,216,809 shares of FATE, with a total valuation of $327,530,823. Fidelity Management & Research Co. meanwhile bought more FATE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $201,059,024 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares by 11.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,756,318 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 506,366 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $138,884,486. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 571,834 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,229,154 shares and is now valued at $123,491,297. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.