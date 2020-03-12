2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

The shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $39 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aramark, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Hold the ARMK stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. Stifel was of a view that ARMK is Buy in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Nomura thinks that ARMK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $47.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.56% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.45 while ending the day at $26.01. During the trading session, a total of 5.46 million shares were traded which represents a -128.41% decline from the average session volume which is 2.39 million shares. ARMK had ended its last session trading at $30.09. Aramark currently has a market cap of $6.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.35, with a beta of 1.06. Aramark debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ARMK 52-week low price stands at $25.49 while its 52-week high price is $47.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aramark generated 264.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.42%. Aramark has the potential to record 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on June 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) is now rated as Overweight. Keefe Bruyette also rated FFBC as Downgrade on February 25, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that FFBC could surge by 42.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.33% to reach $25.80/share. It started the day trading at $16.14 and traded between $14.62 and $14.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FFBC’s 50-day SMA is 23.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.93. The stock has a high of $26.20 for the year while the low is $14.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.51%, as 3.68M ARMK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.91% of First Financial Bancorp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.47, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 395.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FFBC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 220,674 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,787,873 shares of FFBC, with a total valuation of $284,030,184. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FFBC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $212,023,831 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B. increased its First Financial Bancorp. shares by 12.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,248,227 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 689,931 shares of First Financial Bancorp. which are valued at $128,713,476. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its First Financial Bancorp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,941 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,524,442 shares and is now valued at $113,803,505. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of First Financial Bancorp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.