Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL), Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

The shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vedanta Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. CLSA was of a view that VEDL is Sell in its latest report on February 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that VEDL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.53.

The shares of the company added by 7.99% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.03 while ending the day at $5.27. During the trading session, a total of 819646.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.3% decline from the average session volume which is 793500.0 shares. VEDL had ended its last session trading at $4.88. Vedanta Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 VEDL 52-week low price stands at $4.87 while its 52-week high price is $11.18.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on November 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -30.83% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.97 and traded between $0.68 and $0.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASRT’s 50-day SMA is 1.1700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6800. The stock has a high of $5.76 for the year while the low is $0.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.10%, as 3.34M VEDL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.48% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more ASRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 803,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,529,527 shares of ASRT, with a total valuation of $7,051,889. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ASRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,505,135 worth of shares.

Similarly, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares by 24.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,506,585 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 878,487 shares of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,867,112. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,763,310 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,212,653 shares and is now valued at $4,549,665. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.