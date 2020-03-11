Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

The shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $28 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Targa Resources Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $39. Piper Jaffray was of a view that TRGP is Neutral in its latest report on November 04, 2019. Stifel thinks that TRGP is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.51.

The shares of the company added by 7.85% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.18 while ending the day at $14.15. During the trading session, a total of 11.96 million shares were traded which represents a -376.66% decline from the average session volume which is 2.51 million shares. TRGP had ended its last session trading at $13.12. Targa Resources Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TRGP 52-week low price stands at $12.78 while its 52-week high price is $43.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Targa Resources Corp. generated 331.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 314.29%. Targa Resources Corp. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is now rated as Outperform. Wells Fargo also rated CMG as Upgrade on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $1000 suggesting that CMG could surge by 25.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $657.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.59% to reach $943.09/share. It started the day trading at $704.99 and traded between $661.65 and $701.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMG’s 50-day SMA is 849.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 800.26. The stock has a high of $940.28 for the year while the low is $613.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1008641.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.11%, as 936,927 TRGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.69% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.66, while the P/B ratio is 11.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 459.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CMG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -19,425 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,914,105 shares of CMG, with a total valuation of $2,254,293,346. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more CMG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,364,240,820 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares by 5.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,408,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 71,263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. which are valued at $1,089,760,712. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,446 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,289,022 shares and is now valued at $997,161,639. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.