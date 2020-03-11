Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC), Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

The shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on August 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51.50. Morgan Stanley was of a view that SRC is Overweight in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that SRC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.44.

The shares of the company added by 7.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $41.20 while ending the day at $44.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a -44.77% decline from the average session volume which is 956410.0 shares. SRC had ended its last session trading at $41.05. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.64, with a beta of 0.60. SRC 52-week low price stands at $36.69 while its 52-week high price is $54.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.16%. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has the potential to record 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.20% to reach $33.63/share. It started the day trading at $23.6575 and traded between $20.71 and $23.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KPTI’s 50-day SMA is 18.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.53. The stock has a high of $29.61 for the year while the low is $4.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.59%, as 13.02M SRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.83% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 41.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 138.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Consonance Capital Management LP bought more KPTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Consonance Capital Management LP purchasing 290,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,127,434 shares of KPTI, with a total valuation of $100,122,272. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile sold more KPTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $96,406,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares by 5.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,595,001 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -247,149 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $75,082,316. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 82,494 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,369,082 shares and is now valued at $71,390,800. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.