Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU), Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)

The shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sohu.com Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2017. The Benchmark Company was of a view that SOHU is Hold in its latest report on April 18, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that SOHU is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 31, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.57.

The shares of the company added by 6.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.66 while ending the day at $9.15. During the trading session, a total of 735541.0 shares were traded which represents a -75.6% decline from the average session volume which is 418870.0 shares. SOHU had ended its last session trading at $8.56. Sohu.com Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 SOHU 52-week low price stands at $8.06 while its 52-week high price is $21.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sohu.com Limited generated 258.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -220.0%. Sohu.com Limited has the potential to record -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.92% to reach $29.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.88 and traded between $14.34 and $14.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XPER’s 50-day SMA is 17.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.48. The stock has a high of $25.84 for the year while the low is $13.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.10%, as 5.26M SOHU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.73% of Xperi Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 844.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more XPER shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 95,597 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,024,125 shares of XPER, with a total valuation of $120,744,709. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more XPER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $96,716,647 worth of shares.

Similarly, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its Xperi Corporation shares by 13.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,042,990 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 478,920 shares of Xperi Corporation which are valued at $69,498,998. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Xperi Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,047 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,509,867 shares and is now valued at $43,144,614. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Xperi Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.