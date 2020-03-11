Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)

The shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $125 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Skyworks Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the SWKS stock while also putting a $130 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $142. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on January 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 145. Craig Hallum was of a view that SWKS is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2020. Cowen thinks that SWKS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 140.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.67.

The shares of the company added by 8.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $89.63 while ending the day at $95.79. During the trading session, a total of 3.6 million shares were traded which represents a -42.67% decline from the average session volume which is 2.52 million shares. SWKS had ended its last session trading at $88.32. Skyworks Solutions Inc. currently has a market cap of $16.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.41, with a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 SWKS 52-week low price stands at $66.29 while its 52-week high price is $128.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Skyworks Solutions Inc. generated 928.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.18%. Skyworks Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 5.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Dawson James also rated CVM as Initiated on March 02, 2015, with its price target of $3 suggesting that CVM could surge by 38.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.54% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $13.74 and traded between $9.10 and $11.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVM’s 50-day SMA is 12.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.69. The stock has a high of $17.80 for the year while the low is $2.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.95%, as 5.91M SWKS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.68% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 41.89% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CVM shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 122,259 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,840,566 shares of CVM, with a total valuation of $20,191,009. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,840,541 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CEL-SCI Corporation shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 526,543 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,164 shares of CEL-SCI Corporation which are valued at $5,776,177. In the same vein, D.A. Davidson & Co. (Investment M… increased its CEL-SCI Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 29,519 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 499,001 shares and is now valued at $5,474,041. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of CEL-SCI Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.