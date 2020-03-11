Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD), Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 511.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.91% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.25 while ending the day at $8.62. During the trading session, a total of 521251.0 shares were traded which represents a -60.5% decline from the average session volume which is 324770.0 shares. KRMD had ended its last session trading at $9.26. Repro Med Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 KRMD 52-week low price stands at $1.41 while its 52-week high price is $10.70.

The Repro Med Systems Inc. generated 5.87 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Aegis Capital also rated GNL as Initiated on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $21.50 suggesting that GNL could surge by 17.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.55% to reach $22.38/share. It started the day trading at $18.49 and traded between $17.6289 and $18.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNL’s 50-day SMA is 20.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.74. The stock has a high of $21.71 for the year while the low is $17.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.88%, as 3.52M KRMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.91% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 610.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GNL shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,235,445 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,958,754 shares of GNL, with a total valuation of $257,539,011. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GNL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $247,400,607 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Global Net Lease Inc. shares by 2.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,605,316 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -90,532 shares of Global Net Lease Inc. which are valued at $66,518,080. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Global Net Lease Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 38,588 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,860,349 shares and is now valued at $34,323,439. Following these latest developments, around 0.13% of Global Net Lease Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.