Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK), FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

The shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prudential plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that PUK is Buy in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that PUK is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.07.

The shares of the company added by 7.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $28.03 while ending the day at $29.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -87.73% decline from the average session volume which is 551250.0 shares. PUK had ended its last session trading at $27.71. Prudential plc currently has a market cap of $40.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.84, with a beta of 1.47. PUK 52-week low price stands at $27.53 while its 52-week high price is $40.47.

Prudential plc has the potential to record 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on October 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. JP Morgan also rated FSK as Upgrade on August 09, 2019, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that FSK could surge by 28.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.97% to reach $6.95/share. It started the day trading at $5.00 and traded between $4.81 and $4.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSK’s 50-day SMA is 6.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.96. The stock has a high of $6.50 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.84%, as 2.96M PUK shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.47% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of FS KKR Capital Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.