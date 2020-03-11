Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

The shares of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $145 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mellanox Technologies Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 10, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. Jefferies was of a view that MLNX is Buy in its latest report on October 02, 2018. The Benchmark Company thinks that MLNX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 120.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $135.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.39.

The shares of the company added by 7.16% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $110.51 while ending the day at $115.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a -113.96% decline from the average session volume which is 650770.0 shares. MLNX had ended its last session trading at $107.45. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. currently has a market cap of $6.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.75, with a beta of 0.41. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 MLNX 52-week low price stands at $106.05 while its 52-week high price is $123.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mellanox Technologies Ltd. generated 77.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.75%. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has the potential to record 7.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $310. Cascend Securities also rated AVGO as Reiterated on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $350 suggesting that AVGO could surge by 25.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $247.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.13% to reach $350.75/share. It started the day trading at $263.68 and traded between $243.40 and $262.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVGO’s 50-day SMA is 303.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 293.30. The stock has a high of $331.58 for the year while the low is $244.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.46%, as 4.16M MLNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.09% of Broadcom Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.65, while the P/B ratio is 4.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more AVGO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -19,520 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,600,092 shares of AVGO, with a total valuation of $11,886,257,081. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AVGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,686,587,022 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Broadcom Inc. shares by 7.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 29,539,532 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,089,628 shares of Broadcom Inc. which are valued at $8,053,067,214. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Broadcom Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,209 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 27,175,954 shares and is now valued at $7,408,708,579. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Broadcom Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.