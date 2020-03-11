Two Stocks To Tuck Away: La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB), IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)

The shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $36 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on August 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Sidoti was of a view that LZB is Neutral in its latest report on June 06, 2019. Sidoti thinks that LZB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $24.74 while ending the day at $25.06. During the trading session, a total of 550448.0 shares were traded which represents a -86.75% decline from the average session volume which is 294750.0 shares. LZB had ended its last session trading at $26.26. La-Z-Boy Incorporated currently has a market cap of $1.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.96, with a beta of 0.80. La-Z-Boy Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 LZB 52-week low price stands at $25.94 while its 52-week high price is $37.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The La-Z-Boy Incorporated generated 168.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has the potential to record 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) is now rated as Buy. Canaccord Genuity also rated IMAX as Downgrade on February 25, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that IMAX could surge by 34.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.74% to reach $23.15/share. It started the day trading at $15.53 and traded between $14.18 and $15.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMAX’s 50-day SMA is 17.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.33. The stock has a high of $25.75 for the year while the low is $14.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.47%, as 3.67M LZB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.27% of IMAX Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.05, while the P/B ratio is 1.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 726.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought more IMAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchasing 65,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,770,805 shares of IMAX, with a total valuation of $89,909,142. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more IMAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,979,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. decreased its IMAX Corporation shares by 5.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,246,177 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -227,063 shares of IMAX Corporation which are valued at $66,155,438. In the same vein, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. (… decreased its IMAX Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 331,459 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,246,426 shares and is now valued at $66,159,317. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of IMAX Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.