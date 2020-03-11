Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

The shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 25, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $46 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Graco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2018, to Neutral the GGG stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that GGG is Sector Perform in its latest report on February 01, 2017. Wunderlich thinks that GGG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $53.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.31.

The shares of the company added by 6.77% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $49.20 while ending the day at $51.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a -87.24% decline from the average session volume which is 812640.0 shares. GGG had ended its last session trading at $48.33. Graco Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.22, with a beta of 0.90. Graco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 GGG 52-week low price stands at $43.52 while its 52-week high price is $56.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Graco Inc. generated 220.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.08%. Graco Inc. has the potential to record 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.86% to reach $82.29/share. It started the day trading at $51.48 and traded between $48.40 and $51.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BUD’s 50-day SMA is 73.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.77. The stock has a high of $102.70 for the year while the low is $47.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.97%, as 4.13M GGG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.79% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.81, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC bought more BUD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC purchasing 101,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,104,608 shares of BUD, with a total valuation of $764,915,969. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more BUD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $410,215,488 worth of shares.

Similarly, Manulife Investment Management (U… decreased its Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares by 3.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,327,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -168,046 shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV which are valued at $310,970,261. Following these latest developments, around 53.90% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.