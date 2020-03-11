Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

The shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eni S.p.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2019. Berenberg was of a view that E is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that E is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.77.

The shares of the company added by 7.63% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.82 while ending the day at $19.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -335.07% decline from the average session volume which is 337400.0 shares. E had ended its last session trading at $17.83. Eni S.p.A. currently has a market cap of $37.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 220.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 76.06, with a beta of 0.77. Eni S.p.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 E 52-week low price stands at $17.83 while its 52-week high price is $36.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Eni S.p.A. generated 4.93 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -93.94%. Eni S.p.A. has the potential to record 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $290. Goldman also rated SBAC as Upgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $280 suggesting that SBAC could surge by 6.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $264.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.49% to reach $301.15/share. It started the day trading at $282.74 and traded between $265.31 and $281.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBAC’s 50-day SMA is 264.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 245.31. The stock has a high of $309.85 for the year while the low is $183.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.62%, as 1.98M E shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.03% of SBA Communications Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 750.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SBAC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 21,698 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,336,752 shares of SBAC, with a total valuation of $4,860,889,588. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SBAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,815,030,406 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SBA Communications Corporation shares by 6.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,115,596 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 298,236 shares of SBA Communications Corporation which are valued at $1,356,093,344. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its SBA Communications Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 174,588 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,959,988 shares and is now valued at $784,663,219. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of SBA Communications Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.