Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF), KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

The shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $110 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on May 17, 2019, to Outperform the CINF stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $90. Credit Suisse was of a view that CINF is Underperform in its latest report on August 07, 2018. MKM Partners thinks that CINF is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 15, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $112.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.46.

The shares of the company added by 5.83% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $91.16 while ending the day at $95.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a -100.08% decline from the average session volume which is 702590.0 shares. CINF had ended its last session trading at $90.70. Cincinnati Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $16.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.75, with a beta of 0.68. CINF 52-week low price stands at $83.58 while its 52-week high price is $118.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.63%. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has the potential to record 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) is now rated as Neutral. Jefferies also rated KAR as Downgrade on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that KAR could surge by 28.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.18% to reach $26.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.63 and traded between $17.455 and $18.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KAR’s 50-day SMA is 21.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.36. The stock has a high of $28.61 for the year while the low is $16.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.75%, as 13.73M CINF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.80% of KAR Auction Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.75, while the P/B ratio is 1.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 859,760 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,783,023 shares of KAR, with a total valuation of $284,573,193. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more KAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $212,789,866 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its KAR Auction Services Inc. shares by 18.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,356,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,447,338 shares of KAR Auction Services Inc. which are valued at $180,104,425. In the same vein, First Manhattan Co. increased its KAR Auction Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 66,065 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,752,867 shares and is now valued at $129,992,690. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of KAR Auction Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.