Two Stocks To Tuck Away: AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB), NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)

The shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on June 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $35 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2017. That day the Sidoti set price target on the stock to $28. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AB is Underperform in its latest report on December 16, 2016. Citigroup thinks that AB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.32.

The shares of the company added by 7.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $27.915 while ending the day at $29.57. During the trading session, a total of 847860.0 shares were traded which represents a -87.07% decline from the average session volume which is 453230.0 shares. AB had ended its last session trading at $27.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. currently has a market cap of $2.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.54, with a beta of 1.06. AB 52-week low price stands at $26.29 while its 52-week high price is $36.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 42.35%. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has the potential to record 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.30. Bernstein also rated NIO as Upgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that NIO could surge by 84.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.38% to reach $22.47/share. It started the day trading at $3.54 and traded between $3.29 and $3.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NIO’s 50-day SMA is 3.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.92. The stock has a high of $6.98 for the year while the low is $1.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 167.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.88%, as 170.77M AB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.99% of NIO Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 80.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 54.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more NIO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 1,303,695 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 101,370,431 shares of NIO, with a total valuation of $418,659,880. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,128,660 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NIO Limited shares by 2.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,315,342 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 471,651 shares of NIO Limited which are valued at $83,902,362. In the same vein, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… increased its NIO Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 27,537,149 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,909,836 shares and is now valued at $57,447,623. Following these latest developments, around 52.52% of NIO Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.