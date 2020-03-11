Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN), Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

The shares of Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $103 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zendesk Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Buy the ZEN stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $94. Compass Point was of a view that ZEN is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that ZEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $98.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.12.

The shares of the company added by 6.16% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $68.26 while ending the day at $72.21. During the trading session, a total of 2.42 million shares were traded which represents a -35.97% decline from the average session volume which is 1.78 million shares. ZEN had ended its last session trading at $68.02. Zendesk Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ZEN 52-week low price stands at $62.38 while its 52-week high price is $94.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zendesk Inc. generated 196.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.67%. Zendesk Inc. has the potential to record -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Morgan Stanley also rated TROX as Initiated on January 30, 2018, with its price target of $21 suggesting that TROX could surge by 57.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.59% to reach $15.41/share. It started the day trading at $6.53 and traded between $5.80 and $6.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TROX’s 50-day SMA is 9.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.83. The stock has a high of $15.50 for the year while the low is $5.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.42%, as 7.32M ZEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.19% of Tronox Holdings plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more TROX shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,276,764 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,669,638 shares of TROX, with a total valuation of $92,995,143. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TROX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,936,954 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Tronox Holdings plc shares by 48.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,355,791 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,089,147 shares of Tronox Holdings plc which are valued at $46,651,506. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Tronox Holdings plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 118,954 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,796,509 shares and is now valued at $42,546,376. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Tronox Holdings plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.