Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

The shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sea Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on August 06, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that SE is Buy in its latest report on November 16, 2017. Stifel thinks that SE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 14, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $57.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.01.

The shares of the company added by 10.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $47.82 while ending the day at $50.69. During the trading session, a total of 7.48 million shares were traded which represents a -70.46% decline from the average session volume which is 4.39 million shares. SE had ended its last session trading at $45.91. Sea Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SE 52-week low price stands at $21.83 while its 52-week high price is $52.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sea Limited generated 2.66 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.48%. Sea Limited has the potential to record -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is now rated as Buy. Wells Fargo also rated QRVO as Initiated on February 10, 2020, with its price target of $135 suggesting that QRVO could surge by 22.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $89.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.73% to reach $124.48/share. It started the day trading at $96.13 and traded between $90.43 and $96.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QRVO’s 50-day SMA is 107.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.31. The stock has a high of $122.37 for the year while the low is $58.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.26%, as 4.84M SE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.56% of Qorvo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.29, while the P/B ratio is 2.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more QRVO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -153,569 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,111,053 shares of QRVO, with a total valuation of $1,318,709,711. Vulcan Value Partners LLC meanwhile sold more QRVO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $830,002,957 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Qorvo Inc. shares by 14.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,147,255 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,176,860 shares of Qorvo Inc. which are valued at $718,870,908. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Qorvo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,686 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,472,772 shares and is now valued at $651,031,408. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Qorvo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.