Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

The shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $65 price target. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Outperform the OLLI stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $94. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Loop Capital was of a view that OLLI is Buy in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Dougherty & Company thinks that OLLI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $71.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.48.

The shares of the company added by 5.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $45.63 while ending the day at $49.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a 31.25% incline from the average session volume which is 1.68 million shares. OLLI had ended its last session trading at $47.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.45, with a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 OLLI 52-week low price stands at $44.44 while its 52-week high price is $103.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. generated 10.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -73.17%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $88. Evercore ISI also rated CNC as Resumed on February 03, 2020, with its price target of $90 suggesting that CNC could surge by 25.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.05% to reach $80.87/share. It started the day trading at $60.70 and traded between $56.33 and $60.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNC’s 50-day SMA is 62.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.47. The stock has a high of $68.64 for the year while the low is $41.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.39%, as 9.20M OLLI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.47% of Centene Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.20, while the P/B ratio is 1.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -358,880 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,054,941 shares of CNC, with a total valuation of $3,184,112,972. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more CNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,463,229,034 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Centene Corporation shares by 11.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 42,787,937 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,434,061 shares of Centene Corporation which are valued at $2,268,616,420. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Centene Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 388,033 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 29,045,855 shares and is now valued at $1,540,011,232. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Centene Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.