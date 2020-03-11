Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA), Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

The shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by C.K. Cooper in its latest research note that was published on July 19, 2012. C.K. Cooper wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Houston American Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. C.K. Cooper advised investors in its research note published on May 04, 2012, to Buy the HUSA stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from MLV & Co Markets when it published its report on April 11, 2012. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that HUSA is Speculative Buy in its latest report on February 08, 2011.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.07.

The shares of the company added by 6.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.13 while ending the day at $0.13. During the trading session, a total of 2.53 million shares were traded which represents a 47.97% incline from the average session volume which is 4.87 million shares. HUSA had ended its last session trading at $0.12. Houston American Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 HUSA 52-week low price stands at $0.11 while its 52-week high price is $0.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Houston American Energy Corp. generated 454000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 21.21% to reach $1.18/share. It started the day trading at $0.3001 and traded between $0.222 and $0.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ICD’s 50-day SMA is 0.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.08. The stock has a high of $3.22 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.52%, as 1.12M HUSA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.55% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 224.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.31% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MSD Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,838,512 shares of ICD, with a total valuation of $7,441,212.

Similarly, Nokomis Capital LLC increased its Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares by 36.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,714,652 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 719,937 shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. which are valued at $1,072,288. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 107,186 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,666,482 shares and is now valued at $1,053,260. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.